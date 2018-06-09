The video will start in 8 Cancel

A video has emerged showing the terrifying moment a white van ploughs into a crowd of revellers in Halifax.

Four people were taken to hospital after the van hit people outside a pub in the Dean Clough area of the town at around 7.30pm.

Police said one person had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and one for assault.

A police spokesman said when officers arrived there was lots of disorder with a large group of people in the street.

The video shows a crowd of people singing and dancing in the middle of a road near to a pub. Vehicles are forced to stop as the revellers block the road.

At the end of the video a white van appears and collides with several people. Two men appear to be carried along on the bonnet, with one falling off.

The four people were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The air ambulance was also in attendance as well as at least one road ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.