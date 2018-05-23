The video will start in 8 Cancel

Watch out!

A sinkhole has opened up on a Golcar road.

And although it’s only tiny the void beneath is larger.

The hole has opened up near the junction of James Street, Chapel Lane and Brook Lane in Golcar , a well-used road and bus route. It's on the left hand side just before the speed bumps.

On social media Clr Richard Murgatroyd, Golcar Labour, along with residents said it had been reported to Kirklees Highways.

He later said: “I have heard from Highways and they are treating it as a matter of urgency. They seemed to think it may be a washout from a burst pipe but true cause will be shown upon repair.”

Residents have said that the roads around the area are known for surface water.