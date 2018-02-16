Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at Manchester Airport let the (cuddly) dogs out for passengers arriving from Beijing as they waited for their baggage as part of Chinese New Year celebrations.

Passengers travelling on the direct flight from Beijing got a treat when their baggage came around on the carousel – accompanied by a cuddly toy dog.

More than 250 stuffed toys were given out to passengers to mark The Year of the Dog.

The dogs proved hugely popular with passengers, as they filmed them on the carousel and took selfies with the toys. A Chinese Lion dancer was also on hand to help with the celebrations.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: “We’ve had direct routes to China since 2014 and each year our Chinese New Year celebrations get bigger and bigger. We’d like to thank all our passengers for flying through Manchester and wish them a very happy and prosperous Chinese New Year.”

Manchester Airport is the only airport outside of London to have direct flights to Beijing and Hong Kong. The airport has been transformed with Chinese lanterns and all week passengers have been surprised with the airport choir singing, and a Chinese dance flash mob.