The father of a girl who was hit by a car outside her school in Crosland Moor is calling for a road safety improvements.

Faisal Hashim told how his nine-year-old daughter Anya Faysal was crossing the road at the gates of Oak C of E Primary in Dryclough road when her foot became trapped under the wheel.

He said: “I’d dropped her off and she was crossing the road by the school gates. The cars were queued and there was quite poor visibility.

“She thought the car was giving way but the minute she stepped out in front it’s started moving and her foot went under the wheel for a couple of seconds.”

Fortunately the driver reversed instantly and Anya was rushed to hospital in a parents’ car.

Faisal added: “She was really lucky as it’s not broken just sprained. We’re so relieved. She’s okay, just resting up and we’ve bought her a few gifts.

“She knows road safety but it’s such a busy road as it’s quite wide so cars don’t always think to slow down.

“I’ve also heard this isn’t the first time it has happened and think there should be a zebra crossing or patrolled crossing.

“There’s a lollipop person in nearby Blackmoorfoot Road but not Dryclough Road lately.”

Faisal now plans to write to Kirklees Council to urge them to consider road safety improvements, especially at busy times.

Since the accident fellow parents in Crosland Moor have flooded the Examiner’s facebook page with one parent even sharing video footage of the chaotic scene.

Martin Eastwood reacted to the video on Facebook: “That’s a disgrace and anyone adding to the problems should be totally ashamed and embarrassed, vehicles should be banned at least 500 metres from a school!”

Carla Lemon also commented on the post: “There should be some kind of crossing on that road but parking should be looked at .... parking on zigzags, turning round in road and my massive bugbear on that road is parking all the time on the double yellows by the post office.”

Michelle Louise Furey added: “It’s absolutely terrible in a morning. Parents park where they want and if you have a pram you have no choice but to go in the road because cars are parked on the pavements. Action needs to be taken for the safety of children and parents.”

Kirklees Council are yet to respond as to whether there are plans for a patrol crossing.