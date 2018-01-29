The video will start in 8 Cancel

A policeman has urged drivers to slow down in wet weather after catching a driver joining a rain-soaked M62 at great speed – and then accelerating beyond 100mph.

West Yorkshire Police traffic officer PC Martin Willis posted a video on social media which showed a car joining at Junction 24 westbound at Ainley Top just ahead of him.

The car flashes by and is out of sight in a few seconds, with the officer reaching 110mph during the pursuit.

PC Willis said: “This video gives a little insight into the speeds we see some people doing on the motorway, in all types of weather conditions.

“If people could see the effect on the families of loved ones who die, when it goes wrong, they may just #think and #SlowDown #Fatal4.”

After he posted it on Twitter, one follower said: “Took a few views to realise that the speeder entering from junction 24 entry was your target. Good work as ever.”

Earlier this month PC Willis recorded a vehicle travelling at 144mph on the M62.