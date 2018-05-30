Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Great Yorkshire Show is celebrating its 160th anniversary this July and this sculpture of a famous Craven Heifer from the early 1800s - the largest cow ever shown in England - is doing a tour of Yorkshire to promote it.

It will be stopping off at Yummy Yorkshire, Delph House Farm, Denby Dale, tomorrow (Thursday, May 31) at 12 noon.

The Craven Heifer was bred by the Rev William Carr in 1807 on the Duke of Devonshire’s estate at Bolton Abbey. The Rev Carr fed her relentlessly for five years until she weighed 312 stone and measured 11ft 4ins in length and over 7ft in height. She was so large that a special door twice as wide as the norm had to be built to get her in and out of the cowshed. This doorway can be seen on the estate to this day.

Weighing more than half a tonne, the sculpture will pop up at locations across Yorkshire to promote one of England’s biggest and best agricultural shows before taking up position at the Great Yorkshire Showground ready for the show from Tuesday, July 10 to Thursday, July 12. The best selfie from each location with #GYSheifer will win a family ticket to the show.

Made by renowned Yorkshire sculptor Emma Stothard, the sculpture is 6ft high, 4ft wide and 11ft long sculpture is modelled on the Craven Heifer.

Several public houses bear the name The Craven Heifer, including one at Crosland Moor in Huddersfield.