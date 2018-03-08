The video will start in 8 Cancel

This hilariously stubborn horse had motorists in stitches as it refused to obey its master on a busy roundabout.

Police officers and motorists watched with bemusement as the reluctant beast refused to budge, forcing a bus and other vehicles to wait.

The horse can be seen to back up – and rear up – before leaving a pile of manure on the road.

The incident happened on the roundabout near Wilkinson’s in Brighouse.

Eventually the horse does relent after its master, a man in a hi-vis jacket, tapped it on its side with a stick.

But as it raced off, a dog on the back of the trap ends up falling or jumping off.

The dog then sprints after the horse down into Brighouse, trailing a lead behind it.

Police officers can be seen on the video chatting to the horseman in a nearby car park but seem as bemused as everyone else.