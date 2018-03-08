This hilariously stubborn horse had motorists in stitches as it refused to obey its master on a busy roundabout.

Police officers and motorists watched with bemusement as the reluctant beast refused to budge, forcing a bus and other vehicles to wait.

The horse can be seen to back up – and rear up – before leaving a pile of manure on the road.

The incident happened on the roundabout near Wilkinson’s in Brighouse.

The horse has to be led from the middle of the roundabout after it refuses to move

Eventually the horse does relent after its master, a man in a hi-vis jacket, tapped it on its side with a stick.

But as it raced off, a dog on the back of the trap ends up falling or jumping off.

The dog then sprints after the horse down into Brighouse, trailing a lead behind it.

Police officers can be seen on the video chatting to the horseman in a nearby car park but seem as bemused as everyone else.