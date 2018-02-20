The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's a height not for the faint-hearted.

But for one 21-year-old it was a life-long challenge to scale Huddersfield’s Leeds Road Gas Works tower.

And the young man, who asked not to be named, says he wasn’t thrill-seeking but actually found solace at the top of Huddersfield’s tallest structures at night.

He explained: “I’ve always been interested to know if it was possible to climb, ever since I was young.

“I like adventurous things and see myself as a bit of a rebel. I like making videos whether it be on people, cars or buildings and find it rather therapeutic.”

The man captured the climb step by step on his GoPro camera and combined it with still images taken on his digital camera.

Once he reached the top, the footage shows views of Huddersfield town centre’s bright lights as he sits on the edge dangling his legs.

He continued: “It took around 10 minutes to climb, taking in the sights as I got higher.

“I love heights and crazy stuff. Some things I wouldn’t do, but I’d try to attempt other things. At the top I just felt free of all the world’s problems and my own. I just got to chill out.”

Northern Gas Networks owns the structure which is the only remaining gas holder and is maintained to ensure gas supplies never run short.

The holder was originally built in 1916 by W C Holmes and then rebuilt by Clayton & Co in 1968.

It is column guided and holds nearly five million cubic feet of gas (or 127,000 cubic metres).

There were originally five gas holders at Huddersfield. The others have been demolished over the years as more gas becomes stored in underground pipelines.