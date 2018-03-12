The video will start in 8 Cancel

This video provides a good example of how not to drive in snowy conditions.

The CCTV footage shows two vehicles overtaking a white van on a snow-covered Listing Lane at Gomersal.

After passing the van, which slows down due to an oncoming car, both vehicles lose control on the slippery road, with the leading vehicle colliding with a wall.

The driver of the crashed vehicle appears to get out of the vehicle and isn’t hurt.

The incident happened on Thursday March 8 at around 7.30am.

On the day of the incident several residents in the Listing Lane area posted warnings about the snowy conditions and of cars getting stuck in the snow.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the incident had been recorded as a “damage-only road traffic collision” and there were no reported injuries.