This van collided with a security barrier after narrowly missing a pedestrian during snowy conditions this morning.

It happened at 6.43am at Ron Lee garage at Ovenden, Halifax , where a man in a hi-vis jacket was waiting to be collected by a colleague.

When the white van arrives it appears to slide and almost hits the man in the jacket before damaging the barrier.

It was shared on Facebook by a woman who is appealing for the van driver to get in touch.

She said: “Please can anyone help in finding the owner of this van who damaged our security barrier. I’m pleased he missed his co-worker.

“I hoped that a note with details could have been put through our letterbox. We would prefer not to contact police.”

After the collision, the man in the hi-vis jacket attempts to fix the barrier but doesn’t have much success.