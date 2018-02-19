The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vandal was caught on CCTV smashing a glass window with his fist in an early morning act of mindless destruction.

The incident happened early on Sunday morning at Mystical Moments which is based at Britannia Mill in Slaithwaite.

A man in a light coloured jacket can be seen hitting a window and then walking away, possibly with a hand injury. Earlier, he and another man had been urinating against the shop wall.

It happened at 3.48am.

Jackie Restall, who owns Mystical Moments, said the vandal had left blood at the scene.

“The glass shattered inside shop. It made a mess and there is the inconvenience of having to replace glass.”

After the footage was shared on social media, one person called the culprits “village idiots.”

West Yorkshire Police have been informed.