You'd need a head for heights to brave this.

Footage filmed by workers installing a twin Emley Moor TV mast shows the daring heights they go to in building the 317m mast.

The film, by Dave Waugh, shows workers up the steel frame as a helicopter hovers above – and below – and lifts additional sections of mast for them to put it in place.

The twin-engine Super Puma multi-purpose helicopter spent Monday ferrying sections of mast to be fitted to the growing structure by workmen wearing safety harnesses and hard hats.

And when they came down the workers were treated to free pizza and pasta from Orlando Gubbini, of Orlando’s Italian restaurant at Grange Moor.

The temporary mast will be 317m (1,040ft) tall when it is completed over the next few months – just shy of its 330.4m (1,084ft) tall brother.

Work began on building the temporary structure a month ago. A huge crane was brought in to raise the first section of the mast, which will stand next to the concrete tower until the end of 2021.

Additional sections are now being added.

The second mast – supported by dozens of steel cables – needs to be built so that vital work can be carried out on the broadcasting technology on the original landmark structure.

That work – being carried out for Arqiva, the communications infrastructure provider – will result in Emley’s iconic landmark being reduced in height to 319m. However, it will still retain its status as the UK’s tallest freestanding structure.