West Yorkshire Police have opened their recruitment window for new officers – but only until Sunday, March 11.

Successful applicants will enter a 13-week basic training programme at the force’s state-of-the-art training facility at Carr Gate, Wakefield.

The sprawling complex includes firearms ranges, a firearms skills house, a gym, a driving manoeuvring area, classrooms and a canteen.

Most impressive though is a mock village, housed in a huge warehouse, where potential PCs role play a variety of public order situations such as stopping drink-drivers, dispersing loitering gangs and arresting wanted suspects.

West Yorkshire Police invited me down to see some trainees in action and take a look around.

The village – sometimes used for SAS training exercises – is kitted out with street names, a pub, a small sports stadium and, of course, a police station.

Senior officers mill about, continually assessing the 520 or so trainees that enter the programme each year.

Superintendent Sarah Baker, who is head of learning and development at Carr Gate, explained the programme is open to anyone as long as they can pass the initial fitness test and background checks.

“We are looking for people who share the same values as us – who want to protect the public,” she said.

“The training programme is about getting the basics right. It’s about learning to be a good cop.

“We want them to be problem solvers and do the best job they can possibly do.”

Supt Baker added that some candidates are surprised by how physically demanding the course is.

“Week three can be challenging. You do a push test, hand-to-hand self defence tactics, applying the cuffs and each day you do the bleep test until you reach your limit.

“But everybody’s different. Some people find the legislation the hardest part, for others it’s traffic.”

I was invited to play the part of a drink-driver in a role play exercise, a part occasionally played by drama students from local colleges.

Trainee officers Rianne Woodham and John Bailey – both nearing the end of their 13 weeks – responded to witness reports of a man drinking and driving.

After asking me to step out of my vehicle and running background checks on me and the car they realised I fit the description of a man wanted for stealing a bottle of wine earlier.

As John put the cuffs on me Rianne searched the car, finding an empty bottle under the front passenger seat.

My understated performance concluded when I was arrested and carted off to the police station to be charged.

John, 37, only broke character once the cuffs were off.

“They weren’t too tight were they?” he asked with a grin.

John, from Keighley, was a financial advisor at the Halifax bank for 11 years before he was made redundant in 2015 and decided to have a crack at a career he had “always fancied a go at.”

He added: “I love it. It’s what I expected and more. My kids love the fact their dad is a policeman.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the streets for real.”

Rianne, 23, from Guiseley, agreed: “It’s been very, very challenging but I hope it will be really rewarding when I get out there.

“The hardest thing has probably been learning all the laws and legislation.”

The former sales executive at a medical retail company in Harrogate said: “I’ve always wanted to do this since I was a kid but I’ve waited until I’ve grown up a bit and learned some people skills and communication skills.”

You can find out more information on the West Yorkshire Police website: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/jobs-volunteer