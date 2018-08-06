Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman upheld more than half of the complaints it received about Kirklees Council in 2017-18, according to its annual review of the authority.

Of the 90 complaints and enquiries it received the majority concerned education and children’s services (27) and adult care (19).

The remainder were spread between such areas as environment services, planning and highways.

In his letter to council chief executive Jacqui Gedman, ombudsman Michael King said his investigators still had concerns around delays in responding to their enquiries.

But he added: “It is fair to say that it is an improving picture”.

In 2017 Mr King advised the council that its responses to investigations had not been quick enough and had impacted on progress. He also highlighted examples of poor record keeping.

He wrote: “It is important that my office is provided with the information it needs to progress investigations in a timely way as failing to do so can erode complainants’ confidence in the complaints process.”

Of the detailed investigations carried out by the Ombudsman during 2017-18, 52% were upheld.

That was lower than the national figure of 57% across 17,452 complaints and enquiries nationally, which was up from 54% the previous year.

Over the last five years complaints about Kirklees have gone down from 110 in 2013-14 to 90.

With it increasingly challenging authorities on how complaints can improve services more widely, as well as remedying individual injustices, the Ombudsman has made 21% more recommendations for service improvements this year. Recommendations to remedy personal injustice were also up 3% (from 2,428 to 2,566).

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said whilst the authority regrets receiving any complaints from the public, the figures showed that only “a very tiny proportion” resulted in a review by the Ombudsman.

“A review by the Local Government Ombudsman is the final stage in the council’s complaints procedure.

“Kirklees Council always values the independent review and assessment that the Ombudsman provides for these often difficult and complex cases.

“Despite there being considerable service and procedure changes over recent years, the number of overall Ombudsman complaints have remained fairly consistent.

“This past year, the Ombudsman received 90 complaints from the public about Kirklees Council services, a slight reduction from 94 last year. Of these 13 were upheld (another reduction from 16 last year).

“In considering Kirklees against all West Yorkshire Councils, it consistently receives fewer complaints than might be anticipated (the council area has approximately 19% of the West Yorkshire population, and this year Kirklees has attracted 16.7% of the Ombudsman’s West Yorkshire complaints).”