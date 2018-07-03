Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Water stocks are running low as the hot weather continues but there’s no sign of a hosepipe ban.

Reservoir stocks are lower than usual and forecasters are mixed over whether there is a chance of an isolated shower later in the week.

At the start of the month reservoir levels in Yorkshire were at 74% described as “normal” for the time of year but the water board says there has been a massive spike in demand.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: “We are continuing to see increased demand for water in the region due to the hot weather.

“Over the weekend demand has exceeded 1.5 billion litres a day. This is an increase of 200 million litres – which is more than the daily demand of water for Leeds.

“However our planning processes mean we have been able to anticipate and plan for this extra demand and our colleagues are working hard around the clock to maximise our production of drinking water.

“Whilst demand is currently high, our raw water reservoirs are currently about three-quarters full, which is around the normal level for this time of year.

“Despite there being no current water shortages, water is a precious resource and we would still encourage everyone to do their bit to help by reporting any leaks to us by visiting yorkshirewater.com/reportaleak and by following our simple water saving tips to use water wisely in the home and garden.

“Water saving advice is available at yorkshirewater.com/savewater where you can also sign up for your free water saving pack.”

On social media Yorkshire Water added: “We do not just rely on reservoir stocks as water can also be taken from other sources. Resources are carefully balanced using a unique grid system enabling us to move water around to where it is needed. Demand levels across the region are also monitored.”

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens forecasts “another bone dry week for Yorkshire, with signal for hot weekend next with temps around 28-30c before a brief cool down into the following week before, potentially, some savage heat late week after next,

“Next week it will be very warm with averages 23-24.”

The Met Office says there’s a “small risk of an afternoon shower, mainly on Thursday across the Pennines,” but agrees that the hot, sunny weather is set to continue with hot days and mild nights.