Authorities have temporarily banned watersports at a nearby country park after dangerous levels of bacteria were found in the water.

The water at Pugney’s Watersports Centre - which is used for sailing and kayaking - has been found to have high levels of bacteria which could cause serious illness, Wakefield Council say.

Use of the lake has been suspended, and dog owners are being urged to keep their pets away from the water.

A statement on Wakefield Council’s website said: “Routine water testing at Pugneys Country Park has found high levels of bacteria in the water that can cause illness, which in some cases could be serious.

“We will be working with partner agencies to identify the source of the bacteria and ensure action is taken as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, water testing will continue and we will keep people informed when the situation changes.”