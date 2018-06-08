Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What would you like to be when you grow up?

That was the question posed to pupils at a careers day held at Golcar Junior, Infant & Nursery School.

The event was organised by Zartasha Hughes, year 6 teacher and PE and maths co-ordinator, as part of activities for Aspirations Week at the school.

Parents were among those who came in to chat to youngsters about their jobs and to set them thinking about what they would like to be when they get older.

Among them, Royal Navy submariner Lt Michael Ladlow explained his job aboard a submarine, radiographers Jonny Kershaw and Alison Tempest used x-rays to talk about aspects of their jobs and Vicky Dumbrell, of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, demonstrated some of the work done by the authority.

Zartasha said: “Research suggests that primary schools should begin to inspire and inform children of future opportunities by planting seeds in school as this will raise aspirations, help children value education and prepare them for the workplace.

“Primary school children often have fixed and narrow ideas about careers. Children start to rule career options ‘in’ and ‘out’ at an early age and girls hold stereotypical views about ‘male’ and ‘female’ careers by age seven.

“By introducing children to successful professionals working in different roles and industries, teachers and school leaders can help children to broaden their horizons and increase both their awareness of the opportunities open to them and their confidence and self-awareness.”

She said: “We aimed to invite volunteers who are a part of the community into school during our careers day. We wanted to include people within different industries and careers to come in and speak to our children. This involves talking to children about their job role, their experiences when working towards the career and how school links into future roles.

“We want children to believe that they can achieve anything they want to with the right mind-set and understanding.”