We've been lucky this year so far - and that luck is set to continue as baking hot temperatures are predicted for Huddersfield over the next few days.

The Met Office reports today will stay cloudy but the sun will peek out tomorrow, with temperatures of 17c.

Friday's expected to be a beautiful sunny day with highs of 19c. On Saturday we can expect some more cloud, but Sunday the sun will be back, bringing highs of 21c.

And Monday's set to be a scorcher with bright sunshine and a scorching 24c which will last through Tuesday too!

The Weather Channel says we may have some showers today, but is predicting a FULL week of bright, sunny sunshine and warm weather.

Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens said: "Looks like later this week starts a new prolonged spell of dry, warm & sunny weather with it becoming hot by the middle of next week. I'm thinking 28-30c not out of the question by end of next week."

Enjoy, everybody!