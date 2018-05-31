The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield could be battered by thunderstorms tomorrow (Friday) after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

There is a risk that homes and businesses could be hit by sudden floods with damage to buildings caused by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

But the warning is in effect from 9am to 10pm and covers most of the UK so it seems they could strike anywhere and at any time.

Elsewhere, in parts of Wales and south west England, the government has issued an amber weather warning - carrying with it a danger to life - due to torrential downpours causing deep, fast-flowing floodwater.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said he thought the chances of Huddersfield being hit by thunderstorms was around 40% - that’s 10% to 20% lower than Met Office predictions.

He said: “We could get the odd heavy shower tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow there will be the possibility of scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain.

“It will be scattered though - it might be there’s a downpour in south Huddersfield and in Salendine Nook it’s bone dry.

Paul added: “You could still catch a thunderstorm on Saturday.”

The stormy weather has been caused by warm air building up over a week of hot, dry temperatures. This warm air meets with humid air coming in from Europe to create the conditions for violent thunderstorms and heavy rain across the almost all of the UK.

Temperatures will remain warm - around 20°C - in Huddersfield throughout the turbulent Friday weather and over the cloudy weekend.