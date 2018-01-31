The video will start in 8 Cancel

A warning for sleet, snow and ice has been issued for the region.

West and South Yorkshire has been given a yellow weather warning after fears sleet and snow in the area may freeze later as temperatures plummet.

Weather experts have also said that showers tomorrow morning may wash away any overnight gritting.

High, exposed areas of Huddersfield were greeted with a dusting of snow and hailstorms this morning (Weds), with the town being hit by heavy sleet showers. More sleet is forecast for later this evening with temperatures dropping close to zero.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces. Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”