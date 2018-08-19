The video will start in 8 Cancel

Weather in Huddersfield is to stay warm and cloudy this week, according to experts.

But people hoping for a warm Bank Holiday reminiscent of the tropical temperatures experienced earlier this summer may be left disappointed.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the early twenties for throughout this week - a contrast to the outlook for grey skies.

Monday to Friday is predicted to hold overcast skies with sporadic outbreaks of sunshine, although luckily the weather is set to stay predominantly dry.

Forecasters have predicted a 50% chance of rain on Thursday morning, and sunshine in the afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures will range between 15 and 23°C from day to day.

Next weekend’s August Bank Holiday is to hold slightly cooler temperatures in the late teens, ranging between 14 and 17 °C. There is a small chance again of rain on Saturday morning, so those heading to Leeds Festival may want to pack their wellies.

Bank Holiday Monday is predicted to remain mild and pleasant, with spells of cloud and sunshine and temperatures of 13°C to 17°C.