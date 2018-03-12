The video will start in 8 Cancel

Delays have already started on a busy road as a week of roadworks gets underway.

CityFibre has carrying out work on Clough Lane, Rastrick, which is a busy road between Ainley Top, New Hey Road and Bradley Bar roundabout in Fixby.

Temporary traffic lights, operating three-ways, will be in operation on Clough Lane, near to Rastrick Fire Station.

CityFibre say they need to excavate and lay approximately 200m of 110mm ducting and build associated chambers in footway and carriageway.

The work began this morning (Monday) and is scheduled to last until Friday, March 16.

Previously when roadworks have taken place along Clough Lane, there have been long delays between the Sun Inn junction and the roundabout at Fixby, and at busy times some drivers faced delays of 40 minutes to get through the traffic lights.

Works were carried out on the same stretch of road in July - that time by Yorkshire Water - and bosses were forced to apologise about the disruption and queues caused.