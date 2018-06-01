Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ignored his driving ban then gave police a false name when they pulled him over.

Scott Ormsby was banned from the road for three years in January after driving while disqualified and under the influence of drink or drugs.

But the 27-year-old was back in court today, wearing a jumper bearing the slogan ‘Weekend Offender’, for once again ignoring his disqualification - on a Saturday.

Kirklees magistrates handed him a suspended jail term, describing him as a persistent offender who had repeatedly defied court orders.

The Huddersfield court was told that 8.30pm on May 12 police were radioed details of an Audi A3 being driven towards Birstall on cloned plates.

The officers stopped Ormsby on Upper Barker Street in Liversedge and spoke with him, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

She told magistrates: “He said he had no insurance and was driving on a provisional licence.

“The defendant gave his name as Dominic Ellam but they suspected that he was lying and following further checks he was arrested for obstructing police.”

Ormsby, of Upper Barker Street in Liversedge, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

His previous offences included aggravated vehicle taking in 2008 when he was handed a two year ban by a crown court judge and drink-driving last May, an offence which saw him banned from the road for a year.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told magistrates that her client had bought the car a few days previously for his partner to use because he wasn’t able to drive.

She said that he only got behind the wheel because he had an urgent dental appointment at the hospital and was in pain.

Mrs Kidd told magistrates: “He accepts consequential thinking wasn’t there. He jumped into the car, went to the hospital and then drove straight back home afterwards.

“When he was arrested he gave false details in an attempt to distance himself from what he knew was going to be the consequence of his actions.”

Magistrates sentenced Ormsby to 12 weeks in custody, suspended for two years.

He will have to abide by an electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks.

Magistrates banned him from driving for a further three years and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.