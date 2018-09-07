The video will start in 8 Cancel

Showers and cloudy spells are forecast over Huddersfield this weekend as the autumn weather sets in.

It will be mild over the weekend, with top temperatures of 18°C, and greyer with plenty of cloud, according to The Weather Channel .

There's also a good chance of rain with showers forecast for Saturday.

Saturday will be cool and wet with top temperatures of 16°C and a 70% chance of rain during the day.

Sunday will be a little warmer with temperatures peaking at 18°C. While there is less chance of rain it's likely to remain cloudy for most of the day.

Top temperatures on Monday will remain at 18°C and while it will stay cloudy there may be some sunny intervals.

The wet weather, however, will pick up on Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers. It will be slightly warmer with top temperatures of 19°C.

Wednesday and Thursday are also likely to be wet with 30% and 50% chances of showers respectively. Top temperatures will be 18°C on Wednesday and 17°C on Thursday.

Friday is likely to be drier and cloudy with some possible sunny intervals. Top temperatures will be 17°C.

The weekend of September 15 and 16 is also likely to be cloudy and mild with top temperatures of 17°C and possible showers on Saturday.

Dr Claire Kennedy-Edwards, senior meteorologist of The Weather Channel, said low pressure is set to dominate north-west Europe over the next few days.

She added: "An area of low pressure circulating in the North Sea will bring continued showery rain widely across the British Isles this weekend, some heavier at times.

"Winds will be westerly and moderate, gusting fresh in the north."