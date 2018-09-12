Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's looking like another grey and wet weekend for Huddersfield.

Saturday and Sunday are set to be grey with plenty of cloud — and there is a good chance of showers on both days, according to the Weather Channel .

The weekend begins with cloudy, grey skies and the occasional sunny spell on Saturday. Temperatures will rise to a moderate but pleasant 17°C falling to 12°C by the evening when there will be a 50% chance of showers.

Light rain and showers are forecast for Sunday when temperatures will rise to 18°C and fall to 11°C in the evening.

Most of next week will be cloudy with wet conditions expected in the latter half.

Monday will be cloudy with some sunny intervals and top temperatures of 18°C.

Tuesday will be warmer with a summery top temperature of 21°C although it will be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will also be cloudy with sunny intervals. Temperatures are expected to reach 19°C.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be wetter with a fair chance of showers. Top temperatures will be 18°C and 16°C on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The following weekend, beginning on September 22, will be wet and noticeably cooler with top temperatures of 14°C falling to a cool 9°C.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “An unsettled southwest to westerly flow will bring unsettled conditions to many areas, more especially across the west and north, where rain will be persistent at times.

“It will be lighter and more patchy to the south and east with more sunshine in these areas.

“Turning cooler, especially cold on Wednesday night in the south, with temperatures falling as low as 5°C locally. Over the weekend, temperatures will begin to increase, becoming slightly above normal by Sunday.”