This is the moment a DUST DEVIL interrupted a cricket match and had parents worried about damage to their cars.

The mini whirlwind sprung up in the car park at Rastrick Cricket Club at Round Hill – which is visible from the M62 – during a junior game on Sunday morning.

It was caught on camera by Charlotte Byrne whose son Ronnie, nine, was playing in an under 10s game.

Charlotte said: “It started off like a tiny tornado but then got bigger and was making a whistling noise; it was a strange phenomenon.

“It moved quite a distance across the car park and onto the field. It picked up debris and leaves and then just disappeared.”

Charlotte, from Dewsbury, said some parents had been worried about their cars.

“The wind was kicking up stones and a few people had concerns about their cars. Some of the cars had dust on them.

“It lasted quite a while, long enough for people to get their phones out to take photos.”

Charlotte’s photo was put on Twitter by the cricket club whose chairman Paul Shaw described it as a “mini tornado.”

But Huddersfield weatherman Paul Stevens said the vortex was in fact a dust devil and not a tornado, although the latter can occur in the UK during thunderstorms.

Paul said: “This was a nicely formed dust devil. The car park surface would have heated up and caused hot air to rise and meet cooler air.

“The column of air is stretched and starts to spin, forming a little dust devil. They can last several minutes and are quite common.”

Tornadoes are different because they are formed by thunderstorm clouds, rather than starting from the ground up.

On average, around 30 tornadoes are reported each year in the UK.

Paul is predicting a continuation of the sunny weather over the next seven to 10 days and into the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Most days will be generally dry with a good deal of sunshine. If the temperature gets to 22-23°C there might be a chance of a thunderstorm.”

However, if you are heading towards the Yorkshire coast, temperatures might be 10°C cooler due to cool winds coming in from the North sea, he added.

The west coast resorts such as Blackpool and Southport are expected to have temperatures similar to those expected in Huddersfield – 18-22°C – over the coming days.