Well-known sportsman Micky Thornhill has died aged 87.

An England international table tennis player from Croydon in South London, he moved with his family to Clayton West in 1980 and became influential at both Kirkburton Cricket Club and, later, Clayton West CC.

Born on Monday, January 26, 1931, he was 87 when he passed away in Barnsley hospital, after a short illness, with his family at his side.

He was married to Sue Thornhill and had sons Simon and Andrew.

The last six months where spent in Aiden House, Scissett , where he battled Parkinsons and Alzheimer’s.

His early life was spent in Ashford, Middlesex, with his parents “Joe and Twink” Thornhill, but he moved to Clayton West when Dunlop Slazenger, where he was Export Director for Golf, closed the London city office and relocated to Wakefield.

He had already had a successful international table tennis career by then and played only a few games in Yorkshire with Scissett Working Men’s Club, most memorably helping them to win the Johnny’s Knockout competition in 1989, alongside son Andrew, with the Examiner headlines reading “Ex-England international makes up numbers for SWMC”.

In Huddersfield, he made his mark in cricket.

Having started his cricketing career at Ashford CC in Middlesex, where he was a regular first XI player in the late 1950s, 1960s and 1970s and captained them twice (1961–1966 and 1971-1973), he joined Kirkburton after moving north.

A real character, he played a major part in a very successful second XI, winning the Paddock Shield and league, being captain for a number of years before retiring from playing in the early 1990s.

He was Kirkburton chairman for a number of years, most notably when they won the Sykes Cup in 1989, head of selection and played a major role in helping develop junior cricket at the club.

Known everywhere as Micky, he was also instrumental in bringing over two of the Drakes Huddersfield League’s best ever overseas professionals – Phil Marks, who had previously played at Ashford CC when the league introduced helmets, and Danny Waugh, the brother of Mark and Steve.

He played at Kirkburton with sons Simon and Andrew and then followed them to Clayton West, where he was to the forefront when they left the old Huddersfield Central League for the Drakes in 2000.

A key member of the general committee at CWCC, performing many duties, he helped drive the club forward in the Drakes, serving on the selection committee and umpiring second XI games for a number of years.

He had been a member, sponsor and supporter at Clayton West, alongside wife Sue, for over 20 years and will be sadly missed by everyone at CWCC.

As a renowned opening bat at Ashford, he once scored six successive 50s over three weekends and was fixture secretary in 1960 and 61, served as the ACC representative on the ASC Board from 1967–1971 and as ACC Chairman in 1982.

After a long-playing career in the 1st XI he stepped down and captained the 2nd XI for three seasons from 1977 to 1979.

He was awarded the Hall Memorial Cup in 1957, 1964 and 1966; in his prime he played on both Saturdays and Sundays.

In table tennis, he was a massive talent.

Micky started his table tennis career in the Staines League, playing lengthy matches, and he progressed to become a regular for the Middlesex county team before representing England for a decade.

A good technical player, mainly a defender, he could switch to attack with ease and became the English Junior Boys’ champion in 1948, before making his senior England debut on Saturday, March 4, 1950 against the United States, a fixture England won 4-3.

Many other international matches followed, including a tour of Germany in 1951, and he played in five World Championships, gaining fourth place in the Swaythling Cup in 1951.

In the Men’s singles he twice reached the last 16 and a similar position was also reached in the Mixed doubles with Peggy Franks in 1951.

In the English Open in 1960, he stood on top step of the Men’s doubles podium with Johnny Leach, an achievement the pair emulated at the first English National Championships in 1960.

The winner of over 50 open tournaments, home and abroad, alongside Jimmy Lowe and Bernard Crouch, in 1955 (representing the Staines League) Micky won the Wilmott Cup, a national team competition.

Notably, to show the calibre of his play, he had an impressive win against Leach, at the time the World Champion, in the annual match between the Champion County and the Rest of England, a contest played in front of a crowd of 900.

He was one of the founder members of the Swaythling Club International, who promoted table tennsi for all, over 50 years ago in 1967.

His passing means that Joe Veselsky is the only living member of the founding group.

Work wise, at Dunlop he was the Assistant Manager to Victor Barna and then progressed to Export Director of Golf, where he worked until retiring.

Micky’s funeral and the celebration of his life will take place on Tuesday, August 21, at Wakefield Crematorium, Stanbridge Lane, Kettlethorpe, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3JA at 2.20pm.

Strictly no black ties, he would have wanted, if you own one, a “club tie”.

The celebration will take place after the service at Clayton West Cricket Club, Back Lane, Clayton West, Huddersfield HD8 9PP.