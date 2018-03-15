Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Serious concerns are being raised by supporters’ groups over the number of Huddersfield Town fans being banned from the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association (HTSA) and the Football Supporters’ Federation have taken up the concerns of fans who have found themselves barred from the stadium.

The Supporters’ Association said its members were concerned about the decision making process behind the bans and the use of indefinite bans.

In a statement the Association said: “We have recently noticed an increase in the number of stadium banning orders being issued.

“We have serious concerns about the processes in place, particularly the use of indefinite bans, and would like to hear from anyone who has been affected.”

It is understood that 16 Town fans - all season card holders - were handed indefinite bans by stadium officials after they were issued with police dispersal orders in the vicinity of the Beast Market in the town centre ahead of the West Ham game on January 13 this year.

The Supporters’ Association released a statement about their concerns in the week that the Examiner reported the case of 27-year-old Jessica Greaves whose first visit to the John Smith’s Stadium ended with her being ejected and banned.

Jessica, of Liversedge, was approached by four stewards and asked to leave after she was spotted with a plastic bottle of lager which she had bought from a kiosk inside the stadium.

She was told that drinking alcohol in view of the pitch during a football game is a criminal offence. She felt embarrassed and shocked at the way she was treated.

Stadium safety officer John Robinson emailed her husband Jamie to say that she would be receiving a letter “informing her that she is now excluded from attending future matches because of this but of course there is an appeal process available to her.”

Mr Robinson apologised for any embarrassment caused to her by the safety stewards.

The treatment of Jessica alarmed the Football Supporters’ Federation.

FSF case worker Amanda Jacks tweeted her concern with the case, saying: “Woman’s first match, she unwittingly takes beer into stand, is then unceremoniously ejected by FOUR stewards and is now banned but ‘can appeal’.

“Whatever happened to discretion and common sense? Unusually, I’m lost for words.”

The Examiner has approached the stadium, the club and West Yorkshire Police for comment.

* Town fans affected by bans are urged to email HTSA: secretary@htsa-web.com