Anger flared at a planning meeting as councillors lobbied for a controversial mill conversion proposal to be refused for a second time.

Conservative councillors did not hold back as they attempted to persuade their colleagues to throw out a developer’s latest attempt to revamp Washpit Mills near Holmfirth .

One described Kirklees’ highways officers’ assessment that the revised plan was acceptable as “total nonsense” and said he was “embarrassed to be associated with Kirklees Council .”

Another said the developer thought Holmfirth people were “daft in clogs and flat caps.”

A third lashed out saying he was “sick and fed up” of people wanting to build in his town.

The scheme to convert the mothballed Westwood Yarns textile mill into flats, a 23 bed hotel and a home for the Carding Shed classic car business and cafe, was refused by Kirklees Council in 2017 and subsequently by the planning inspector who rejected an appeal.

A smaller scheme without the hotel and fewer homes was quickly put forward early this year.

But Holme Valley South councillors and residents remained passionately opposed to the plan as the roads to the site are winding single-track lanes with no footpaths.

The developer has offered to bear the full cost of creating a footpath along Washpit New Road to Dunford Road – giving access into Holmfirth.

Kirklees highways officials said this eased their road safety concerns and claimed the overall traffic impact of the re-development would be “minimal.”

But the three Holme Valley South councillors hit out at the council’s highways team for the second time in 12 months.

Last year they branded their traffic report for the initial application as “wrong”, “crazy” and “stupid.”

Twelve months on and Clr Nigel Patrick again did not mince his words as he strongly disagreed with the professional assessment of the roads.

“I don’t think highways are looking at the same roads as me,” he commented.

“I feel let down to read this report, it’s like a slap in the face.”

Referring to the footpath plan, he added: “It’s total and utter nonsense, it’s pure fantasy, it’s a fairytale.

“I’m embarrassed to be associated with this council when I read things like this.

“I know you’re under pressure to build more houses but not at any cost.

“In the future there’s going to be huge problems at this site. It wouldn’t surprise me if there was fatalities.”

Veteran Tory, Clr Ken Sims, described the developer’s revised proposal as a “smoke and mirrors application.”

“I’m not averse to having something, it can be done,” he said.

“But they are trying to do it on the cheap.

“They think we’re all daft in clogs and flat caps.”

Clr Donald Firth, a member of the Strategic Planning Committee, continued the Tories’ tirade.

“Nothing has changed,” he insisted. “I’m sick and fed up of all these building applications for my town, where I was born and bred, and being told by officers of this council that it will be fine.

“Put this where it needs to be, out in the long grass.”

But despite support from Lib Dem Clr Andrew Pinnock and fellow Conservative Clr Bill Armer, the three Labour members, councillors Carole Pattison, Paul Kane and Steve Hall, voted to allow the plan.

They said they feared the applicant would again go to a Planning Inspectorate appeal but this time they would win, potentially costing the council tens of thousands in legal fees.

A vote to approve the plan was tied three each and so the casting vote of the chairman, Clr Hall, was used to give the scheme the green light.