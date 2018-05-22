Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire man has today pleaded guilty to possessing and sharing terrorist-related material.

Farooq Rashid, 43, of Duchy Crescent, Bradford, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court to disseminating a terrorist publication and possessing a publication likely to be useful to a terrorist.

He was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East in October 2016 as part of an intelligence led inquiry and charged in September 2017.

He has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

Det Chief Supt Martin Snowden, head of CTP North East, said: “Terrorist groups such as Daesh rely heavily on their propaganda being shared online to encourage support, radicalise and provoke individuals to carry out attacks abroad and in the UK.

“By sharing and possessing such documents Rashid has now received a prison sentence.

“Tackling extremist material is an essential part of protecting the public and preventing offences that incite or encourage acts of terrorism.”

We urge anyone who sees extremist content online to report their concerns anonymously to specialist officers via www.gov.uk/report-terrorism or by contacting the police in confidence on 0800 789321.