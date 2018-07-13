Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men from West Yorkshire have been found guilty of distributing heroin to drug users across the country.

Fariman Khan and Francis Cooper, both from Bradford, are set to be jailed after organising for the distribution of the class A drug across the country.

(Image: National Crime Agency)

The pair were arrested after Cooper, 61, drove a white Transit van to Streatham in South London in July 2016, where officers observed him handing a package to a man named Carl Stanley.

Stanley, 41, was later stopped by police, who found two blocks later confirmed to be 2kg of heroin, with an estimated street value of £198,000.

(Image: National Crime Agency)

An investigation led by the National Crime Agency identified Khan, 46, as the facilitator of the drugs exchange. Both Khan and Cooper were arrested in October last year and a search of the property they shared led to a number of phones, SIM cards devices and £69,000 in cash being seized.

Khan was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) of conspiracy to supply class A drugs after Cooper pleaded guilty to the same offence in April this year.

Both were remanded into custody and will be sentenced on August 3.

Tim Gregory, NCA senior investigating officer said: “Khan has an extensive criminal history and seemingly no respect for law enforcement as he continued to offend while on licence from prison.

“He and Cooper have been found guilty of supplying vast amounts of class A drugs across the UK - drugs which fuel further crime, violence and exploitation and I have no doubt the public are safer now they are both behind bars.”