Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police force has been criticised for making basic mistakes while investigating crimes.

The annual Police Effectiveness report (PEEL) states in some cases officers failed to take victim and witness statements, carry out house-to-house enquiries, gather and review CCTV footage and preserve a scene.

But despite this the force was rated ‘good’ overall and in three main areas - preventing crime and for tackling anti-social behaviour; protecting vulnerable people and tackling serious and organised crime.

The report reads: “The current approach is having a detrimental effect on victims and an adverse effect on victim engagement; for example, statements from victims often need to be taken again because of a lack of detail and poor quality. Officers are often missing lines of enquiry which again is adversely affecting the quality of investigations.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Inspectors found that in 12 of 77 cases there was an ‘unacceptable delay’ in police officers’ attendance which “had an adverse effect on the investigation or victim.”

In contrast the force was praised for its investigating of fraud cases where it is proactive in identifying vulnerable victims of fraud and trends at the earliest opportunity to prevent there being further victims.

Inspectors also praised the way the force tackles crime and anti-social behaviour which has seen an 18% increase in the use of anti-social behaviour powers when compared with the same period in 2016.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mark Burns-Williamson, the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for West Yorkshire, said: “I am pleased to see that the hard work of officers and staff at West Yorkshire Police has been further recognised with this overall Good rating, noting the progress made to protect vulnerable people in our communities and tackling serious and organised crime.

“I also recognise, as outlined in the report, key areas for development and improvement including investigating crime and reducing reoffending and I will be working with the Chief Constable and our criminal justice partners in looking at the ongoing work to ensure these areas are being addressed effectively.”