The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire's cash-strapped police force is to receive an extra £10m this year.

But it's the taxpayer — not the government — that is footing the bill.

West Yorkshire Police is receiving £313.3m of government grants to cover the financial year 2018/19, according to a new Home Office

document published on Tuesday.

That is exactly the same as it received for 2017/18, and a real-terms cut once inflation is taken into account.

However, the force will have more money to spend overall — but that’s thanks to taxpayers.

While around two-thirds of policing in England and Wales is paid for by government grant, the remaining third comes from an extra charge,

or “precept”, added to council tax bills.

In West Yorkshire this has been hiked and will generate £104.8m in 2018/19, up from £94.9m in 2017/18.

That means total funding for the police will rise by 2.4%.

It also means local taxpayers are paying for an increasing share of policing as they compensate for real-terms government cuts.

In 2016/17, the local precept covered 21.1% of the policing bill in West Yorkshire - a figure that has now risen to 25.1%.

That will fuel fears the government is essentially “passing on” budget cuts to local people and expecting them to either make up the

difference or live with the consequences.

Huge cuts in government grants to local government means council tax is already being stretched to pay for an increasing proportion of the

bill for things like social services, waste management, and housing.

Today’s figures come in a Home Office statistical bulletin called “Police Funding for England and Wales, 2015-2019”.

(Image: PA)

The document has been drawn up to provide “a single source of statistical information on police funding levels in the recent period”.

It follows a number of political rows over the extent to which police funding has been increased - or cut - over the past few years.

In March, prime minister Theresa May was officially rebuked by the chair of the UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) after she claimed the

government was providing an extra £450m in funding to local police forces for 2018/19.

It turned out £130m was going to “national police priorities” — not local forces — while £50m more was specifically for

counter-terrorism.

The remaining £270m of the supposed “government” increase referred to the increased amounts being paid by local taxpayers

through the higher precepts, UKSA said.

In other words, it was local money rather than Treasury cash.

The document released today covers “the main elements of police funding as set out to parliament each year as part of the annual police settlement process”.

That means there are some forms of income it does not include, such as money paid by local clubs for policing major football matches.

It also does not include extra funding streams that go direct to certain bodies like the National Crime Agency, or pay for certain anti-terror functions.

Nonetheless, the document says that across England and Wales as a whole, police forces will actually have an extra £281.8m in core funding.

But £280.9m of that is coming from local precepts - and just £0.8m from increased government grant.