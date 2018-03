Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police worker has been ridiculed by colleagues after accidentally prosecuting himself for having an untaxed vehicle.

Members of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) took to Twitter to mock another member of their team who appears to have put his own name on a form rather than the real offender.

They Tweeted the letter he received from the DVLA telling him he must pay £81 or be taken to court.

It said the offence relates to an untaxed vehicle found in Bradford and appears to have been posted to the Trafalgar House police station at Nelson Street, in the city.

To the great amusement of the rest of the office, one of our colleagues managed to fill a form in incorrectly, and prosecuted himself for driving an untaxed vehicle!



Definately a bunable offence? pic.twitter.com/ZCY4XGFUVx — WestYorks Police RPU (@WYP_RPU) March 20, 2018

In a reference to what appears to be the bakery-style office punishment they added: “Definitely a bunable offence? “ complete with bakery-based emojis.

The RPU has had an extremely busy few weeks with spells of extremely cold weather causing problems on the roads across West Yorkshire. Officers faced winds so strong they couldn’t open their car doors as they sought to help stranded motorists on the M62.

The unit chartered the mishaps of the drivers on the county’s frozen roads in wry fashion on social media.