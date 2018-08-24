Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Man's best friend will soon be banned from Wetherspoons pubs, the chain has announced.

And JD Wetherspoon, which has two pubs in Huddersfield town centre, said it will strictly enforce the ban from September 10.

The pub chain had previously exercised leniency towards customers entering its premises with dogs.

But Wetherspoons spokesperson Eddie Gershon said some dog owners are not 'diligent' when it came to clearing up dog mess.

Mr Gershon told the ChronicleLive : "We serve a lot of food. Unfortunately not all owners are diligent over cleaning up dog mess."

He added that while 'every dog owner thinks their dog is perfect' their pets can be unpredictable and upset other customers, particular children in the pub chain's restaurant areas.

Wetherspoons pubs in Huddersfield include the Lord Wilson, on Kingsgate, and the Cherry Tree, on John William Street.

JD Wetherspoon also owns the The Richard Oastler in Brighouse , The Obediah Brooke in Cleckheaton and The Time Piece in Dewsbury .

A statement from Wetherspoons said: "Please note that Wetherspoon has a policy of not allowing dogs in its pubs, including all outside areas. (Assistance Dogs excepted).

"This policy was introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, although in recent years we have allowed a few exceptions.

"After much consultation, we will now be strictly enforcing this policy everywhere.

"In order to give those affected time to adjust we have set a deadline of Monday, September 10, 2018."