Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of our leading supermarkets has vowed to give their staff an afternoon off - if England can bring it home.

Aldi have declared that all members of staff will finish at 3pm on Sunday if we make it to the World Cup Finals.

England face Croatia tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7pm, where the winner will go on to face either France or Belgium for World Cup glory on Sunday afternoon.

The supermarket, which has branches in Birkby, Waterloo , Milnsbridge and Slaithwaite , released a statement on their Facebook page last night (Monday), writing: “We’re pretty sure it’s coming home right?

“Well, if England reach the World Cup Final - sorry, when England reach the World Cup Final - we’re gonna close all our stores in England early at 3pm on Sunday 15th July. We want our colleagues to be the 12th man cheering on the lads. #BringItHome”.