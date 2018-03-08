Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How much more or less would you earn if you were the opposite gender?



To tie in with International Women’s Day, this widget shows what your salary might look like if you were the opposite gender, based on where

you live and the local gender pay gap.



The data shows that out of 430 local authorities across Britain, there were just seven where the average full-time wage for women living in

those areas was higher than the average full-time wage for men, in all the rest men had higher full-time earnings on average.



In 2016 data showed that men netted an extra 20 per cent on average than women in Kirklees .

And in neighbouring borough Calderdale they have today announced they are trying to close the gender pay gap.

You can try the widget out here:

To mark International Woman's Day they issued a report which is making major progress towards narrowing salaries earned by men and women.

All local authorities must report their gender pay gap by 30 March 2018 as part of the Public Sector Equality Duty.

The council said their mean gender pay gap, which is the percentage difference in the average hourly rate paid to men and women, is 3.4%, as against the national average of 18.1%.

They said one of the main reasons that there may be a gender pay gap in some organisations is because traditionally more men are likely to hold senior positions.

The widget uses data for the average wage from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (based on the full time median in each area).