It’s Yorkshire’s most famous farm and is probably the M62 motorway’s most well known landmark.

But on a wintry March afternoon the paths near to Stott Hall Farm – the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ – were almost deserted and the temperature is close to zero.

It’s known as a wildlife haven but there wasn’t evidence of that apart from a few animal tracks and the odd bird.

Almost every surface was covered in a thick layer of ice and snow and the bitingly cold wind howled across the moorland snow drifts.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

This is the reality of sheep farming at 1,100ft above sea level.

Reporter Andrew Robinson and photographer Simon Morley captured the snowy scene from the one of the footpaths which cross the moorland landscape.

Even getting close to the farm involves a fair trek on foot on a snow-covered track which leads from the main road, the A672 Oldham Road.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Andrew said: “I was wearing waterproof trousers, gloves and lots of layers but the wind was still cutting through.

“It’s hard to believe that people spent the night in their cars near to this spot when the motorway was shut due to 100mph winds and blizzards earlier this week. The conditions must have been absolutely atrocious.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“On Saturday afternoon it was still windy up there but the M62 traffic was finally flowing freely on both sides of the motorway. The farm looked pretty but the reality of farming on these moors is harsh. It takes a special kind of person to make it work.”

The 2,500-acre Stott Hall Farm, which sits between the two motorway carriageways, is home to Paul Thorp, his wife Jill and their young son John-William.

If they need a pint of milk or a loaf of bread they have to make a round trip of around six miles.

The couple recently revealed that they do get annoyed by the constant rumble of the traffic which they can still hear despite triple glazing. The westbound carriageway is only around 40ft from their farmhouse.

Both have farming backgrounds but living at Stott Hall Farm does take some getting used to.

“It’s got its own climate up here,” Paul said last year.

Jill, who moved to the farm in 2009, described working on an upland farm as “incredibly hard work”, adding: “The motorway is the least of our challenges.”