A heart-warming video has been produced to encapsulate what it means to be part of the Huddersfield Town “family.”

The two-minute video released following Town’s success in retaining Premier League status for another season features members of three families of diehard Town fans – the Kennedys, the Kayes and the Heys – who explain their loyalty to the club over successive generations and their pride in supporting Yorkshire’s only Premier League side.

It also talks to Town’s German stars Elias Kachunga and Michael Hefele about the “loving” relationship between the players and their fans and how “when we’re down, the supporters cheer us up.”

One contributing fan says: “Huddersfield is like a family, there is no disconnect between the players and the club – and it’s been driven by the German players.”

The video, which is on YouTube, was put together by German-based heating systems firm Viessmann, which has sponsored Town throughout the club’s first season of top flight football.

Introducing the video, a spokesman said: “What is family? For Huddersfield Town AFC supporters, this is what it means to them.

“For Viessmann, as a fourth generation family-owned business, it is also incredibly important. Viessmann is proud to be a part of the Huddersfield family.”