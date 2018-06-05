Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MPs have united to put pressure on Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to sort the recent rail chaos out.

All four Kirklees MPs challenged the minister in a House of Commons debate this week on issues from timetabling to access to trains.

It comes after passengers faced delays, cancellations and even access issues on both Northern and TransPennine rail services .

Much of it has been since a new timetable was introduced in May, although the wheelchairs will be restricted on some TransPennine services through Huddersfield from next month.

Here’s the question and answers between our MPs and Chris Grayling.

Thelma Walker, Labour, Colne Valley : “Disabled passengers in my constituency have been told that they will not be able to catch certain trains as TransPennine has rolled out old stock to try to fix the broken timetables and reduce delays. Does the Transport Secretary agree that this is discrimination and unacceptable? Will he intervene to tell TransPennine that it must make sure that each train is compliant with disability legislation?

Chris Grayling replied: “It is the duty of all train companies to ensure that that happens. The rolling programme of train replacement means that all trains will be disability-compliant. Every train in the north is being replaced with either a brand new train or a refurbished, as-new train. I will continue to make the point to all train operators - as will the Under-Secretary, my hon. Friend the Member for Wealden (Ms Ghani), who is responsible for accessibility—that they have to make a priority of this.”

Barry Sheerman, Labour, Huddersfield : “My constituents and the people in Yorkshire and the north, love their railway system, but they want it to be a good system that is safe and secure and that runs on time to get them to work and to see their family. Does the Secretary of State realise just how much misery has been caused to so many families over these past weeks? I am not the most radical or left-wing member of my party, but even I believe that the system of privatisation has not worked and will never work and that it is time we had a public service railway system in our country.”

Chris Grayling replied: “Of course I understand the frustration that the hon. Gentleman experiences. The irony is that these timetable problems have resulted from a planned expansion in services for his constituents and others across the north. It was designed to deliver thousands of extra train services for people across the north of England. It has not worked today and it must work soon.”

Paula Sherriff, Labour, Dewsbury: “What a mess! How would the Secretary of State respond to my constituent who contacted my office this morning to say that he has already had to use a significant portion of his annual leave allocation because he has arrived at work hours late every single day over the past couple of weeks? Given the debacle that we have seen on the trains recently , with not just this situation but the delayed electrification and the problems on the east coast main line, does the Secretary of State believe that he has the competence to sort this out?

Chris Grayling replied: “What I would say to the hon. Lady’s constituent is that I am very, very sorry and that we will have a compensation scheme. Somebody has to sort this out and that is what I am going to do.”

Tracy Brabin, Labour, Batley and Spen: “On Saturday, two of my constituents, both in their 70s, were unfortunate enough to find themselves on the 23:03 Northern service from Leeds to Brighouse—the culmination of what they called a tortuous journey due to timetable chaos. They described the crammed Northern train as “filthy, a cheap product that has been neglected and flogged to death.” Does the Secretary of State agree with the Mayor of Manchester that Northern Rail is now in the last chance saloon? Can he tell the House when he will stop passing the buck and take full responsibility for this chaos?

Chris Grayling replied: “Both Northern Rail and GTR have a whole lot of questions to answer and they are in the last chance saloon, so the hon. Lady is absolutely right. On the comments that her constituents rightly make about the trains, it is time for all those trains to be replaced, and over the coming months they are going to be.”