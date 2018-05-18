Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub in the Colne Valley is setting up a club for lonely folk in the area.

The Royal Oak on Manchester Road at Linthwaite has revealed the date for the first meeting of its Home Alone club.

This will be at 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 30, and will finish at around 4.30pm.

The free event will feature games including cards, dominoes, board games and bingo plus music and conversation.

The pub will put on a free afternoon tea consisting of sandwiches, cakes, nibbles and hot drinks.

Free transport can even be arranged to pick people up and drop them back off.

Landlady Jeanne Brennan said: “We just want people to have fun in a friendly, welcoming environment. We are aiming to open our doors every alternate Wednesday afternoons and welcome people who are home alone, in need of company or simply want to have a fun and friendly day together with others and have something to look forward to.”

She added: “As this is the first one this will be classed as our welcome party so anyone attending can get a taster of the events we plan to hold.”

For more information contact Jeanie on 01484 842469.