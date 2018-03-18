Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are hundreds of different traffic signs on UK roads.

Drivers will know what most of them mean because they pass them every day.

In fact, we're so used to seeing them sometimes we subconsciously heed to them without realising it.

But there are a number of signs you'll hardly ever see.

It is, however, your legal duty as a driving licence holder to know what they stand for.

Pick up a Highway Code book and you'll find them.

And if you're about to sit your theory - or practical - driving test you better make sure you know what to do - or what not to do.

We've dug up some of the least seen official road signs for our quiz.

We have also thrown an easy, fairly common one in there to get you warmed up.