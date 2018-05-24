Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you have an email address and your inbox has been swamped by emails from businesses wanting to "stay in touch", you are probably well aware that on Friday May 25th a new European law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), comes into effect.

However, the GDPR is not just related to emails.

It affects every industry, business, including publishing and therefore ours here at the Examiner.

This website is operated by Reach plc, formerly Trinity Mirror plc, or a subsidiary of Reach plc.

Along with this website, the company publishes many national and regional titles, as well as mobile applications, that millions of people every month enjoy.

Our users and readers are central to our business and always have been, dating back, for some newspaper titles, to the early 20th century.

Clearly the world has changed a lot over the past 100 years but our vision of informing and entertaining people has not and we recognise users place a huge amount of trust in us, in our content and the way we do business.

We are trying to manage that change in a way that still allows you to access, across all platforms, the content that matters to you, but at the same time make you are aware and in control of the information and data you generate.

We want to do everything in a transparent manner so we have updated our privacy notice which you can read here , and this links to our cookie statement which talks specifically about how we use data to make sure this website not only works but has a business model that allows us to continue to operate.

Our privacy notice applies to all our sites and brands, and also information you give us offline, such as when you call or write to us.

The team here look forward to continuing to serve our communities and you the readers.

Wayne Ankers

Editor

Huddersfield Examiner