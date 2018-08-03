Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man jailed over his vile abuse towards Police Community Support Officers laughed and said ‘nice one’ as he was led into custody.

Brett Ryan’s bizarre reaction came as he was sentenced to 18 weeks in custody after labelling the two female officers ‘plastic pigs’ and threatening to spit in their faces.

The incident happened on May 2 after the 31-year-old was detained at Wilko in Dewsbury on suspicion of shoplifting.

A member of staff flagged down the passing PCSOs and they asked Ryan to await the arrival of a police car.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates : “The defendant became verbally abusive towards them, calling them fat f*****g c****s.

“He said to them: ‘What are you going to do, you plastic f****g pigs?’

“The defendant was holding a pair of crutches and pointing them towards them.

“It was Dewsbury market day so the area was busy with members of the public including young children and elderly people who saw what was going on.”

Police soon arrived but Ryan continued to abuse the store security staff and the PCSOs, threatening them: “If I see you in town I’ll spit in your face you b***h.”

Ryan, of no fixed address, claimed that he was only looking at the goods in the store when he was approached by staff who accused him of removing security tags.

This made him angry and annoyed and he accepted using the abusive language heard.

Mr Bozman told magistrates: “He accepted that passers by would have overhead this but didn’t have any regrets about what he said to police and said he would carry out the threat of spitting in their face if he came across them again.”

Ryan pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with intent to cause persons to fear that unlawful violence would be used against them.

He also admitted stealing a garden gate from a new housing estate on a different date.

On December 17 police on patrol in Hazel Crescent, Chickenley, passed Ryan carrying the gate.

When he saw them he ran off and when the officers detained him he was witnessed throwing away a screwdriver.

The housing estate was under construction at the time but Ryan claimed he found the gate in a nearby field.

When magistrates jailed him for a total of 18 weeks he threw his head back and laughed and questioned: “Is that it? Can’t you give me longer?”

Joker Ryan then bowed to the bench and chuckled: “Thank you, I appreciate it.”