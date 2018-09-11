Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Good riddance to bad rubbish!

That's how one Examiner reader responded after we revealed Kirklees Council is dumping its controversial Kingdom litter patrol.

The enforcement company has been repeatedly slammed as too heavy handed, when dishing out fines for littering and dog fouling with some people saying they'd been wrongly targeted.

Yesterday Clr Graham Turner said Kirklees was moving to an internal service 'with a different slant', saying lessons had been learned from the way Kingdom operated.

On the Examiner's Facebook page Azi Ali said: "I don't believe a word of it. He has realised it's such a good money spinner and has moved it internally. The same aggressive behaviour to make money will continue!"

Sam Nash replied: "I doubt it, they would have to employ people and that costs money which they cannot afford. Kingdom did not charge for their services but operated on the basis that they would keep a percentage of the fines. The other percentage went to the council so it's free money. Unethical but free."

Graham Lunn said: "A friend of mine had a tiny piece of paper in his back pocket which fell out when he put his hand in his pocket. Before the paper hit the ground one of these Kingdom people strode towards him to give him a fine, they wouldn't even let him pick it up, they said it was now evidence."

Over on the Examiner's website , Brighouse posted: "Kirklees need to be more proactive with litter by ensuring that there are plenty of litter bins that are both emptied and maintained regularly - a full bin is useless! Kirklees needs to show pride in our towns and encourage it to be part of educating young children from day one. Let’s reverse the apathy and lazy attitude that has become the norm over the last 20 or 30 years."

Kirkygirl said: "Makes me laugh, Kirklees are employing litter enforcers yet can’t get their own bin men to collect rubbish!"

Paddockhead said: "I'm really happy that Kingdom are getting the boot, and not just in Kirklees. They were predators."

And Brookey said: "Good riddance to bad rubbish!"