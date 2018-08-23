The video will start in 8 Cancel

Post Office customers are invited to air their views on plans to close Huddersfield’s historic Post Office and merge it with the New Street branch.

The ‘customer forum’ is being held on Tuesday, September 4 at Huddersfield Methodist Mission on Lord Street to give people a chance to ask questions about the plans.

It will run from 3.30pm to 7pm.

The plan involving closing the Northumberland Street and New Street Post Office and the opening of a “new modernised site” at 65-67 New Street.

A Post Office spokesman said: “The proposed merger aims to provide customers in Huddersfield with convenient access to Post Office services for the future.

“Like the vast majority of post offices, large and small, the new branch would be run on a franchise arrangement alongside a retail business, in this case a coffee shop and delicatessen business.

“The new branch would be within the currently vacant premises previously known as Big Outlet Store.

“The premises would be completely refurbished and the Post Office will be within a dedicated area with eight serving positions.”

Roger Gale, Post Office’s Network and Sales Director, said: “The most effective way to secure the long term viability of our services in Huddersfield is with a retail partner in a central location.

“We are confident that our proposal is the best way of safeguarding services for years to come.

“By opening branches with retailers, bringing the benefits of shared footfall and overheads we are able to keep our presence in key locations.

“Post Offices offer a wide range of services – including everyday banking for customers of all UK high street banks, online shopping returns and collections and foreign exchange – in a competitive marketplace.

“It’s vital that we continue to adapt to fast-changing consumer and high street trends so that our branches are sustainable for the future.”

The public consultation on the proposed move runs until September 19, with the relocation planned to take place in January 2019.

Views and comments can be sent via email to: comments@postoffice.co.uk