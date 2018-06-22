Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of stealing whiskey has been banned from entering Huddersfield town centre.

Patrick Harrington was caught taking four bottles of Jack Daniel’s from Sainsbury’s on March 1, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He was challenged by staff who recognised him but reported the matter to police instead of detaining him as the Market Street store was due to close, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

Magistrates were told that when the 41-year-old was arrested three months later he refused to provide a sample of saliva so that police could test to see if he had any Class A drugs in his system.

Harrington, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, has pleaded not guilty to offences of theft from a shop and refusing to provide a sample for a drug test.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said that he disputes taking the alcohol and the figure caught on the store’s CCTV was unclear and shows somebody with their hood up.

He said his client had offered to give his saliva sample in his cell rather than the custody desk of Dewsbury Police Station as he was suffering from leg ulcers and needed to go to hospital.

Magistrates told Harrington that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on July 26.

He was bailed with conditions to live and sleep at his address and not to enter the town centre except for prior appointments with the court or his solicitor.