High street giant WHSmith has been accused of profiteering from sick and vulnerable people when it was caught selling small packs of toothpaste in a hospital for a whopping £7.99.

The same toothpaste is available at supermarkets for between 80p and £1.

The move comes two-and-a-half years after CEO Stephen Clarke agreed to drop prices for a range of goods in the chain’s hospital stores, matching the deals available in high street stores for the first time, following a campaign by Dewsbury and Mirfield MP Paula Sherriff.

WHSmith has since apologised for what it described as “a pricing error”.

The price hike was spotted by Marc Leaf, who called into Pinderfields Hospital’s WH Smith’s shop to buy hygiene products for a friend staying overnight on a ward.

And despite querying the high cost, he was informed that the prices were correct.

“I am massively upset. I am disgusted,” he said.

“I saw the prices and thought they were ridiculous. Even a small travel pack was £2.69, and that was the one that I ended up buying.

“This is an outrage. They are capitalising on people that have nowhere else to go.

“It’s the only shop in there. Everything in the shop is over-priced, and it’s just wrong on every level. People pay these prices because they have no option.”

Mr Leaf, 45, a finance worker from Leeds, took a photograph of the 75ml tube of Colgate toothpaste that he placed on his Facebook page at 3.12pm on Thursday. It later began trending on Twitter as more people shared his anger.

And despite assurances from WHSmith that the situation had been rectified, he said the high prices were still being charged at 11.30am this morning (Friday).

He has urged WHSmith to make a donation to charity.

A WHSmith spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to our customers for a recent pricing error in our system relating to this product. While the wrong price was effective we sold a total of 89 units.

“The total proceeds from these sales (£711) will be donated to charity. The error has been rectified and changed to the correct price of £2.49.”