The widower of the late Dr Kate Granger has been praised by the Prime Minister for continuing to promote her legacy.

Huddersfield-born consultant Kate died in July 2016 from sarcoma - a rare form of cancer.

Kate, a geriatric consultant at Pinderfields Hospital, founded the #hellomynameis campaign, aimed at improving communications between medical staff and patients.

The campaign has encouraged medics to introduce themselves to patients and has been endorsed by celebrities worldwide.

She set up the campaign after describing how the doctor who informed her that her cancer had spread did not introduce himself to her and did not look her in the eye.

The campaign has won the backing of more than 400,000 doctors, nurses, therapists and porters across 90 NHS organisations.

Kate, of Wellhouse near Golcar, also set about fundraising for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre after being diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and raised £250,000.

It is now two years since Kate passed away - and today (Monday) her husband Chris Pointon was awarded for his continued efforts to promote the campaign.

Chris, of Mirfield, has raised more than £325,000 through charity work, which he is donating to St Gemma’s Hospice, Leeds, who cared for Kate.

Chris is the recipient of the Points of Light award, which is given out by the Prime Minister and recognises individuals for their volunteering and charity work.

In a personal letter to Chris, Mrs May wrote: “Kate saw the importance of compassionate and personalised care from both sides.

“Your efforts to continue spreading this simple but revolutionary message is supporting better care, not just in our NHS, but in health services around the world.”

Chris said: “I am truly honoured to have been presented with this award. The campaign is all about compassionate care and how through a simple introduction this can improve communication and overall patient experience.”