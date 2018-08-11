Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wife who was worried about her husband’s mental health got a shock when a strange man answered his phone – leading her to fear the worst.

Lisa Gledhill told an inquest at Bradford Corner’s Court that her 44-year-old husband Peter had been concerned about their finances following flood damage to their home in Todmorden.

In a statement she said she first noticed he was struggling on November 9, 2017 when the alarm sounded and he burst into tears and said: ‘I don’t know what to do.’

The court heard that the former bank worker was worried about the organisation of a forthcoming cricket club dinner and finding money to buy Christmas presents.

And just six days later Mr Gledhill’s body was found lying face down in Hebden Water off Lee Mill Road, near Hardcastle Craggs, Hebden Bridge, by a dog walker having fallen from a height of 25ft.

In a statement Mark Agley said he saw a grey and blue jacket and an iPhone.

He said: “There was no-one about. The phone rang and a lady on the other end said she was very worried as she had received a very strange message from him.”

Mr Agley said he found a wallet and credit card with Mr Gledhill’s name on it. He said Mrs Gledhill said she would make her way over.

He said he then noticed a person lying face down in the water and minutes later the emergency services arrived.

The court heard that Mr Gledhill had suffered a bout of depression more than 20 years ago and had visited his GP only two days before his death.

There were no suspicious circumstances, Pc Jill Fleetwood told the hearing.

Senior coroner Martin Fleming heard the cause of death was not due to drowning but multiple injuries.

He said: “Without any question he was a much-loved husband, father and brother.

“His unexplained and sudden death has devastated his family and all those who loved him.

“According to his wife he was not displaying any worrying signs at all though he was under some stress due to financial worries after the flood.

“Peter and his wife were working through these difficulties. He had been behaving uncharacteristically on November 12 and 13 and had a lengthy discussion with his GP. He didn’t have any thoughts to harm himself.”

Mr Fleming said that on November 15 Mrs Gledhill went to work leaving her husband at home.

“He said that he said he was going to see his father, (who was ill), and go for a walk to clear his head.

“He was uncharacteristically quiet but gave no cause for concern.

“At 3.45pm she received a worrying text. She did have concerns and she made several unsuccessful attempts to contact him.

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

“To her surprise and distress his phone was picked up by Mark Agley at 4.30pm.”

Mr Fleming said that although Mr Gledhill was found at the bottom of the 25ft drop, “the great difficulty is that we don’t have an eyewitness to him being in the water.

“He may have fallen or slipped into the river. I can’t find evidence that he took his own life.”

Recording a narrative conclusion he said: “Mr Gledhill’s intentions remain unclear.

“On 15 November Peter Gledhill was found face down in Hebden Water after an unwitnessed fall from a height. He died from multiple injuries.”

No members of the deceased’s family were present at the inquest.